NEPI Rockcastle takes over 50 MW solar park in Romania

NEPI Rockcastle takes over 50 MW solar park in Romania. Monsson Group has transferred full ownership of a 50 MW solar park in Chi?in?u-Cri?, Arad County, to NEPI Rockcastle. Construction of the project, which includes an energy storage unit for improved efficiency and grid balancing, is set to begin in January 2025, following its approval in 2024.