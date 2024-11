Romania boasts 19% stronger automobile production in October

Romania boasts 19% stronger automobile production in October. Romania's automobile production surged by 19% year-on-year in October, reaching a record 58,657 units, according to the Association of Automobile Manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM). This marks the highest monthly output in the country's history. Of the total production, Dacia's Mioveni plant (…)