Ford Otosan factory in Romania heads toward 250,000 units produced in 2024

Ford Otosan factory in Romania heads toward 250,000 units produced in 2024. The Ford Otosan plant in Craiova, Romania, reached its highest-ever monthly production in October, assembling over 27,600 vehicles, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM). This marks a milestone for the facility, which has seen rapid growth in (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]