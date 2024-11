Romanian Liberals change leadership after presidential election upset

Romanian Liberals change leadership after presidential election upset. Nicolae Ciuc?, the Liberal candidate in the presidential elections, resigned from the helm of the National Liberal Party (PNL) on Monday, November 25, after a very low score in the first election round. Ciuc? gathered only 8.79% of the votes - a record low for the Romanian Liberals’ (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]