 
Romaniapress.com

November 26, 2024

Romania presidential elections 2024: Final results confirm second round between independent C?lin Georgescu and USR’s Elena Lasconi
Nov 26, 2024

Romania presidential elections 2024: Final results confirm second round between independent C?lin Georgescu and USR’s Elena Lasconi.

Ultranationalist C?lin Georgescu, who joined the presidential elections as an independent candidate, unexpectedly scored a first-round victory and will face reformist leader Elena Lasconi (USR) in the second round, the final results confirmed. Meanwhile, traditional parties PSD (Social (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Vitall Reports RON578.5M Turnover For 2023, Up 6% YoY Vitall, a company based in Dolj County and engrossed in natural fodder manufacturing and poultry farming, reported a turnover of RON578.5 million (nearly EUR117 million) for 2023, up 6% from roughly RON546 million (EUR110.7 million) reported in 2022, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily has calculated (…)

Socub Sets Off RON53M Investment In Second Furniture Plant The company Socub, based in Galati County and held by Costel Buca, has started the project for a second furniture plant, which entails an investment of almost RON53 million, with funds from the Just Transition Program.

Cersanit Romania 2023 Turnover Plunges 21.9% YoY To RON160.6M Sanitary ware manufacturer Cersanit Romania, held by Poland’s Rovese group, for 2023 reported a turnover of RON160.6 million (nearly EUR32.5 million), down 21.9% from RON205.8 million (EUR41.7 million) reported in 2022, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily has calculated based on finance ministry data.

Nuclearelectrica To Sell Electricity To Energy Distribution Services Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN) has informed the capital market via a report on Nov 26 about the conclusion of three electricity wholesale contracts with supplier Energy Distribution Services.

Developer Forty Management Seeks To Raise Up To EUR5M Via Private Placement Real estate developer Forty Management is launching a RON15 million private placement of secured corporate bonds, with the possibility of going up to RON25 million, with a maturity of four years and an "attractive interest rate", it said in a document sent to investors and received by ZF.

DN Agrar Reports 9% Higher Turnover Of RON127M For Jan-Sept 2024 Period DN AGRAR Group (stock symbol: DN), the largest integrated livestock farm in Romania, leader in cow milk production, ended the January-September 2024 period with a turnover of RON127 million, up 9% year-over-year, as per the company's financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on (…)

Fondul Proprietatea Issues Update On Selection Process For Alternative Investment Fund Manager Fondul Proprietatea (stock symbol: FP) has announced in a stock market report on Nov 26 that following the expiration of deadline for the submission of applications for a new alternative investment fund manager the Board of Nominees (BoN) drafted a list of five candidates.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |