Bank Deposits Near RON602B in October, Up 9.8% YOY. Household and company loans in October totaled RON601.9 billion, up 9.8% from the same period of last year (4.9% in real terms), after local currency deposits went up by 13.1% and foreign currency ones by 2.6%, in line with central bank data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]