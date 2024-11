Romania Private Lending Accelerates Further to 8.9% in October

Romania Private Lending Accelerates Further to 8.9% in October. Private lending increased by 8.9% in October against the same period of 2023, to a total of RON416 billion, after local currency loans rose by 11.7% and foreign currency ones advanced by 3%, central bank data showed on Tuesday, November 26, 2024.