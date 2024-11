NEPI Rockcastle Takes Over 50 MW Solar Farm from Monsson

Monsson, the main renewable energy project developer in Romania, controlled by businessman Emanuel Muntmark, has transferred to NEPI Rockcastle, Romania's largest mall owner, a 50 MW photovoltaic park located in Chisineu-Cris area of Arad county. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]