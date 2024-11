Romania’s popular mountain town of Sinaia opens first ski slopes

Romania’s popular mountain town of Sinaia opens first ski slopes. Three medium-difficulty ski slopes will open on Thursday, November 28, in the popular mountain town of Sinaia, some 120 km north of Bucharest, marking the first time in six years that skiing is available in the area at the end of November. Maria Floricic?, director of Sinaia Urban Transport, (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]