Romanians head to the polls again for parliamentary elections on National Day

Romanians head to the polls again for parliamentary elections on National Day. Romanians will head to the polls again this Sunday, December 1 - the National Day, for the parliamentary elections. And, in the context of the surprising results of the first round of the presidential elections of November 24, the upcoming vote for the Parliament is shaping up to be a pivotal (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]