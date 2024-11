Visual Fan (Allview) Signs EUR24.6M Contract For Development Of 45MW Solar Park

Visual Fan (Allview) Signs EUR24.6M Contract For Development Of 45MW Solar Park. The new Renewable EPC by Allview division of technology company Visual Fan (ALW.RO) has signed a contract with Tenersolar Park to develop a 45.15 MW photovoltaic park in Tandarei, Ialomita County. The total value of this contract is EUR24.6 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]