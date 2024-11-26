Ericsson: 5G Technology Adoption In CEE Slower Than In Western Europe And North America

Ericsson: 5G Technology Adoption In CEE Slower Than In Western Europe And North America. Adoption of 5G technology in Central and Eastern Europe, a region that includes Romania, is lagging behind developed regions, says the latest edition of Mobility Report, an annual report by Ericsson, one of the largest suppliers of equipment for telecommunications operators. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]