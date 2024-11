Developer Forty Management Seeks To Raise Up To EUR5M Via Private Placement

Developer Forty Management Seeks To Raise Up To EUR5M Via Private Placement. Real estate developer Forty Management is launching a RON15 million private placement of secured corporate bonds, with the possibility of going up to RON25 million, with a maturity of four years and an "attractive interest rate", it said in a document sent to investors and received by ZF. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]