DN AGRAR Group (stock symbol: DN), the largest integrated livestock farm in Romania, leader in cow milk production, ended the January-September 2024 period with a turnover of RON127 million, up 9% year-over-year, as per the company's financial report published at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.