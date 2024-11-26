Fondul Proprietatea Issues Update On Selection Process For Alternative Investment Fund Manager

Fondul Proprietatea Issues Update On Selection Process For Alternative Investment Fund Manager. Fondul Proprietatea (stock symbol: FP) has announced in a stock market report on Nov 26 that following the expiration of deadline for the submission of applications for a new alternative investment fund manager the Board of Nominees (BoN) drafted a list of five candidates. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]