Fondul Proprietatea Issues Update On Selection Process For Alternative Investment Fund Manager
Nov 26, 2024
Fondul Proprietatea (stock symbol: FP) has announced in a stock market report on Nov 26 that following the expiration of deadline for the submission of applications for a new alternative investment fund manager the Board of Nominees (BoN) drafted a list of five candidates.
