Vitall Reports RON578.5M Turnover For 2023, Up 6% YoY. Vitall, a company based in Dolj County and engrossed in natural fodder manufacturing and poultry farming, reported a turnover of RON578.5 million (nearly EUR117 million) for 2023, up 6% from roughly RON546 million (EUR110.7 million) reported in 2022, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily has calculated (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]