Cersanit Romania 2023 Turnover Plunges 21.9% YoY To RON160.6M

Cersanit Romania 2023 Turnover Plunges 21.9% YoY To RON160.6M. Sanitary ware manufacturer Cersanit Romania, held by Poland’s Rovese group, for 2023 reported a turnover of RON160.6 million (nearly EUR32.5 million), down 21.9% from RON205.8 million (EUR41.7 million) reported in 2022, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily has calculated based on finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]