Romania's Constan?a boasts second-fastest growth among European ports in 2023

Romania's Constan?a boasts second-fastest growth among European ports in 2023. The port of Gdansk in Poland and Constan?a in Romania recorded the highest increases in cargo volumes in 2023, rising by 26.3% and 17%, respectively, compared to 2022, according to Eurostat data released on Tuesday, November 26. In contrast, several major EU ports, including Amsterdam (-15.4%), (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]