Romanian central bank official warns of risks from political uncertainty
Nov 27, 2024
Cristian Popa, a member of the Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), quoted by Bursa.ro, has attributed the recent rise in market interest rates to increased political uncertainty, prompting nervousness among Romania's international financiers. "The increase in interest (…)
