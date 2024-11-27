European Commission clears Romania’s 7-year fiscal consolidation plan

European Commission clears Romania’s 7-year fiscal consolidation plan. Romania should prepare a report, building on the World Bank report on taxation prepared under the Resilience Plan PNRR (milestone 205), establishing two scenarios for the tax reform, with fully specified measures by April 1, 2025, according to the set of reforms and investments that underpins an (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]