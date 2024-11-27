 
Romania’s public deficit hits 6.2% of GDP in January-October on robust expenditures
Romania’s public deficit hits 6.2% of GDP in January-October on robust expenditures.

Romania’s general government budget deficit has widened by 74% y/y to RON 109 billion ( EUR 22 billion) in January-October, according to data published by the Finance Ministry. All categories of expenditures surged – the investment-related expenditures but also the current expenditures – while (…)

Romania officially hikes minimum statutory wage to EUR 800 as of January 2025 Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on November 27 that the government is increasing the minimum statutory gross wage from RON 3,700 to RON 4,050 (over EUR 800) per month. The 9.46% increase will apply starting January 1, 2025, and will benefit more than 1.8 million Romanian employees, the (…)

US State Department announces Romania meets visa waiver requirements Romanians will be able to travel to the United States without visas from 2025, the Romanian Embassy in the US announced on November 27, after the State Department reported that the country met the criteria for qualifying for the Visa Waiver Program. The State Department says Romania met the (…)

Romanian PM, president announce full Schengen membership as of January 1 as certain The complete accession of Romania to the Schengen Area from January 1 was agreed upon in Brussels, in the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States of the European Union (COREPER), prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on November 27, in a post on his (…)

Romania's petroleum products trader JT Grup Oil reports 69% stronger profit in Jan-Sep JT Grup Oil, a fuel distributor and the developer of JT Terminal (BVB: JTG), the newest private terminal for liquid petroleum products in Constanta port, reported its net turnover edged up by 4% y/y to RON 179.76 million (EUR 36 million) in the first nine months of 2024. In the same period, the (…)

Romanian maize crop falls towards decade's low Romania could mark this year the lowest corn production since 2015, after harvesting only 4.88 million tonnes from 1.8 million hectares or 80% of the sown area, according to the statistics office INS. So far, this has resulted in an average yield per hectare of 2.6 tonnes, lower than the (…)

Romanian real estate developer Forty Management launches EUR 5 mln bond at Bucharest Exchange Romanian real estate developer of premium, mixed-use, urban reconversion buildings under Central District brand Forty Management announced the launch of the first issue of guaranteed bonds for a maximum amount of EUR 5 million, with a maturity of 4 years and a coupon payable semi-annually. The (…)

Romania's Hidroelectrica contracts EUR 40 mln repair works at Danube power plant Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) announced on November 26 the signing of a contract for the structural rehabilitation of the double hook piles at the Portile de Fier I Spillway Dam, worth EUR 39.3 million. The contract was awarded following an open tender procedure, which (…)

 


