Park Properties Wants to Start Building 400 Houses, Villas and Apartments on Banks of Fundeni, Pipera, Balotesti and Snagov Lakes in 2025.

Real estate developer Park Properties will in 2025 launch the construction of the third block of Sun Lake Residence project located on the banks of Bucharest Fundeni lake and will reach a total of over 300 apartments in this project, explained Alexandru Manaila, managing partner at Park Properties.