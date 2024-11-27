C?lin Georgescu’s first-round presidential win sparks pro-European demonstrations in Romania

C?lin Georgescu’s first-round presidential win sparks pro-European demonstrations in Romania. The shock win of ultranationalist independent candidate C?lin Georgescu in the first round of the presidential elections sparked pro-European protests across Romania on Tuesday evening, November 26. Thousands of young people in Bucharest, Timi?oara, Constan?a, Ia?i, Craiova, Sibiu, or Bra?ov (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]