ING Bank Romania Ends 9M 2024 with RON2.83B Revenues, Up 13.5%. Loan Portfolio Expands by 16%. ING Bank Romania ended the first nine months of 2024 with RON2.83 billion revenues, up 13.5% from the year-earlier period, while its loan portfolio grew by 16%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]