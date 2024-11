Agroland Agribusiness 9M 2024 Net Profit Up 13% To RON1.5M

Agroland Agribusiness 9M 2024 Net Profit Up 13% To RON1.5M. Agroland Agribusiness, part of Agroland group, specializing in farming input sales, registered RON1.5 million net profit in January-September 2024, up 13% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]