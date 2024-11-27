 
Romaniapress.com

November 27, 2024

Escape to the Danube Delta for the upcoming holiday season: Celebrate Christmas and New Year at Green Village Resort
Nov 27, 2024

Escape to the Danube Delta for the upcoming holiday season: Celebrate Christmas and New Year at Green Village Resort.

For expats living in Romania, the festive season offers a unique opportunity to explore the country’s hidden gems. This year, swap the usual hustle and bustle of holiday preparations for the serene beauty of the Danube Delta at Green Village Resort. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful retreat, (…)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Russia's Kaspersky Decides To Close Romanian Company After 16 Years Russian cybersecurity solutions provider Kaspersky decided on September 1 to close its company in Romania, which it had established 16 years previously, according to a document published in the Official Gazette.

End Of An Era: Franklin Templeton Leaves Fondul Proprietatea US’ Franklin Templeton, which has been managing Fondul Proprietatea in recent years, has announced it decided to it would not seek a new term as the Fund’s manager, which is a major surprise given how long it has been doing the job.

Socep Signs Contract For RON92M Non-Repayable Funding Port operator Socep Constanta (SOCP.RO) on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having signed the contract for RON92 million funding to develop the handling capacity of a terminal.

Agroland Business System Reports RON264M Revenue, Nearly RON6M Net Profit For Jan-Sept 2024 Period Entrepreneurial group Agroland Business System (stock symbol: AG), which owns the largest farm supply store chain in Romania, ended the first nine months of 2024 with consolidated operating income of RON264.4 million, up 6% year-over-year.

Electricity Distribution Companies Part Of PPC Group In Romania Merge Under The Name Re?ele Electrice Romania The electricity distribution companies Re?ele Electrice Muntenia, Re?ele Electrice Dobrogea and Re?ele Electrice Banat, part of the PPC Group in Romania, are merging under the name Re?ele Electrice Romania, starting with November 30, 2024.

Statistics Board: Romania Housing Permits Up 5.4% YoY In October 2024 Romanian authorities issued 3,165 residential building permits in October 2024, 9.3% fewer than in September 2024 and 5.4% more than in October 2023, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Friday (Nov 29, 2024).

Russia denies involvement in Romanian elections Russia recently denied being involved in elections in other countries, including those in Romania, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "The Russian side has not been involved in the electoral processes in Romania. In general, we do not have the habit of meddling in the elections of (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |