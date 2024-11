Romania’s Gross Minimum Wage Goes Up From RON3,700 To RON4,050 On Jan 1, 2025

Romania’s Gross Minimum Wage Goes Up From RON3,700 To RON4,050 On Jan 1, 2025. The gross minimum wage guaranteed in payment will rise to RON4,050 from RON3,700 per month from January 1, 2025, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced at the beginning of the government meeting on Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]