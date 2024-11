Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal Assisted Damen Galati Shipyard In Getting EUR25M Financing From Exim Banca Romaneasca

Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal Assisted Damen Galati Shipyard In Getting EUR25M Financing From Exim Banca Romaneasca. Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal assisted Damen Galati Shipyard in obtaining EUR25 million financing from Exim Banca Romaneasca, which will be used by the shipbuilder to implement its investment program, based on the expansion and equipping of ship assembly facilities. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]