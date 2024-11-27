The most innovative tech startups from Romania and the Republic of Moldova were awarded at the first edition of the Romania Startup Awards Gala



Veridion is the best startup in Romania and Fagura in the Republic of Moldova. Creatopy is the scaleup of the year Veridion, a startup that uses Artificial Intelligence to create databases with information about companies, was awarded Best Startup in Romania and the crowdfunding platform Fagura (…)