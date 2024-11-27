Romania elections 2024: National Defense Council meeting to analyze risks related to IT infrastructure used in electoral process

Romania elections 2024: National Defense Council meeting to analyze risks related to IT infrastructure used in electoral process. An upcoming National Defense Council (CSAT) meeting will look at possible risks related to the IT infrastructure supporting the electoral process. The agenda of the meeting includes "the analysis of possible risks to national security generated by the actions of state and non-state cyber actors (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]