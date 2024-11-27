European Parliament again calls for JHA Council to grant Romania, Bulgaria full Schengen status

European Parliament again calls for JHA Council to grant Romania, Bulgaria full Schengen status. Numerous members of the European Parliament called for a favorable decision by the Justice and Home Affairs Council (JHA) during the upcoming December 12-13 meeting regarding the full accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen Area. MEPs gathered in a plenary session in Strasbourg on (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]