Optima Group Becomes Optima Technology, Set To Speed Up International Expansion In European Markets For 2025

Optima Group Becomes Optima Technology, Set To Speed Up International Expansion In European Markets For 2025. Optima Group, a global leader in technology solutions and inventory services for fixed assets and stock, has undergone a rebranding process as part of the company’s evolution and is now Optima Technology, company representatives said in a press statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]