Valentina Seiciu Takes The Helm Of Turkish Agritech Tarfin

Valentina Seiciu Takes The Helm Of Turkish Agritech Tarfin. Tarfin, a Turkish agri fintech enterprise focused on helping farmers obtain essential agricultural inputs, has appointed Romanian Valentina Seiciu as General Manager following Adina China-Birta’s stepping out from this position, company representatives said in a press statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]