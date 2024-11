Irish CRH Group Appoints Andreea Ionita As CEE Digital & Innovation Director

Irish CRH Group Appoints Andreea Ionita As CEE Digital & Innovation Director. Andreea Ionita was recruited by Irish CRH Group, a significant player on the construction materials market, for the position of CEE Digital & Innovation Director, sources in the industry told Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]