SanoVita Expects Revenue To Go Up 10% To RON90M In 2024
Nov 27, 2024

SanoVita Expects Revenue To Go Up 10% To RON90M In 2024.

Healthy food company SanoVita expects revenue to reach RON90 million by the end of 2024, an increase of 10% on 2023, its officials say.

