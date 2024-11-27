Norofert Ends Jan-Sept 2024 Period With 10% Increase In Revenue And 24% Surge In Net Profit

Norofert Ends Jan-Sept 2024 Period With 10% Increase In Revenue And 24% Surge In Net Profit. Norofert (stock symbol: NRF), a producer of organic farm inputs and provider of biotechnology for agriculture in Romania, listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, ended the first nine months of 2024 with a turnover of RON35.5 million, up 10% year-over-year, as per the company's (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]