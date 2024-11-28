Romania officially hikes minimum statutory wage to EUR 800 as of January 2025

Romania officially hikes minimum statutory wage to EUR 800 as of January 2025. Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on November 27 that the government is increasing the minimum statutory gross wage from RON 3,700 to RON 4,050 (over EUR 800) per month. The 9.46% increase will apply starting January 1, 2025, and will benefit more than 1.8 million Romanian employees, the