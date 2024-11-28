Romania's petroleum products trader JT Grup Oil reports 69% stronger profit in Jan-Sep

Romania's petroleum products trader JT Grup Oil reports 69% stronger profit in Jan-Sep. JT Grup Oil, a fuel distributor and the developer of JT Terminal (BVB: JTG), the newest private terminal for liquid petroleum products in Constanta port, reported its net turnover edged up by 4% y/y to RON 179.76 million (EUR 36 million) in the first nine months of 2024. In the same period, the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]