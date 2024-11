Romanian maize crop falls towards decade's low

Romanian maize crop falls towards decade's low. Romania could mark this year the lowest corn production since 2015, after harvesting only 4.88 million tonnes from 1.8 million hectares or 80% of the sown area, according to the statistics office INS. So far, this has resulted in an average yield per hectare of 2.6 tonnes, lower than the (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]