Romanian real estate developer Forty Management launches EUR 5 mln bond at Bucharest Exchange

Romanian real estate developer Forty Management launches EUR 5 mln bond at Bucharest Exchange. Romanian real estate developer of premium, mixed-use, urban reconversion buildings under Central District brand Forty Management announced the launch of the first issue of guaranteed bonds for a maximum amount of EUR 5 million, with a maturity of 4 years and a coupon payable semi-annually. The (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]