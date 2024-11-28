Romania's Hidroelectrica contracts EUR 40 mln repair works at Danube power plant

Romania's Hidroelectrica contracts EUR 40 mln repair works at Danube power plant. Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) announced on November 26 the signing of a contract for the structural rehabilitation of the double hook piles at the Portile de Fier I Spillway Dam, worth EUR 39.3 million. The contract was awarded following an open tender procedure, which (…)