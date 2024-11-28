Romanian Army Signs EUR857M Contract with Turkish Otokar for Supply of COBRA II Tactical Armored Vehicles

Romanian Army Signs EUR857M Contract with Turkish Otokar for Supply of COBRA II Tactical Armored Vehicles. The Romanian Army, via Romtehnica, a company representing the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN), has signed with Turkish land systems manufacturer Otokar a multiannual contract worth RON4.26 billion (around EUR857 million) for the supply of 1,059 COBRA II 4x4 armored vehicles to the Romanian (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]