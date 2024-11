Visual Fan (Allview) Profit Rises 56% in January-September 2024

Visual Fan (Allview) Profit Rises 56% in January-September 2024. Electronic device maker Visual Fan, which owns Allview brand, for the first three quarters of 2024 reported RON5.1 million net profit at group level, up 56% from the same period of 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]