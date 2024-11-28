Vista Bank Getting Ready To Issue Up To EUR100M Worth Of BondsVista Bank (formerly Marfin) wants to raise cash over the next five years via senior, subordinated and convertible corporate bonds, denominated in euros, lei or another currency, with a maximum maturity of 10 years, up to a maximum of EUR100 million, according to the decisions of the (…)
IPROEB Bistrita Posts 63.6% Higher Net Profit In 9M 2024IPROEB Bistrita (IPRU.RO), Romania's leading manufacturer of cables and conductors, posted a net profit of RON18 million in the first nine months of 2024, up 63.63% compared with the year-ago period, while revenue stood at RON149.4 million, 3.8% higher.
Prospectiuni Sees Revenue Down, Switch To Loss In 9M 2024Geological surveying company Prospectiuni Bucuresti (PRSN.RO) posted RON120.4 milion revenue in the first nine months of 2024, 36% lower than in the year-ago period and RON6.5 million losses compared with a RON25 million net profit.