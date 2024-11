Holde Agri Invest Narrows Down Losses To RON16M in 9M 2024

Holde Agri Invest Narrows Down Losses To RON16M in 9M 2024. Holde Agri Invest, one of the largest farmland operators in Romania, registered RON16 million losses during the January-September period, from a RON22.9 million negative result in the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]