CFA Romania Analysts Say Romania Economy Performed Below Potential in 2024 and Will Continue To Decelerate in 2025.

CFA Romania financial analysts’ economic growth outlooks continue to deteriorate, with the latest survey pointing to a 1.6% value, while for 2025 the economy is expected to decelerate to a real GDP growth rate of 1.4%. Some respondents also forecast a recession.