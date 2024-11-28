Western Romania: Timi?oara’s historic building Casa cu Ax de Fier up for sale at EUR 5 mln

Western Romania: Timi?oara’s historic building Casa cu Ax de Fier up for sale at EUR 5 mln. Casa cu Ax de Fier, one of Timi?oara’s most iconic historic buildings with a history spanning two centuries, is now on the market for EUR 5 million. Recently restored and repurposed into a modern office hub, the building is classified as a grade B historic monument. The building derives its (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]