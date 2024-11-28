Otokar signs EUR 857 mln contract to deliver Cobra II armored vehicles to Romania

Global land systems manufacturer Otokar and Romtehnica, as the representative of the Romanian Ministry of National Defense, signed a RON 4.26 billion (some EUR 857 million) multiannual contract to supply 1,059 Cobra II 4x4 armored vehicles to Romania. The tender also includes some integrated (…)