Weekend calendar: National Day parades, Romanian films, St Andrew fair, Christmas markets, and more

Weekend calendar: National Day parades, Romanian films, St Andrew fair, Christmas markets, and more. The weekend of the parliamentary elections is filled with events, including Romania’s National Day on December 1st and the military parades traditionally held for the occasion. St Andrew is celebrated over the weekend and a dedicated fair takes place in the capital, several museums offer free (…) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]