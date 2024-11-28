Romanian robots Naratix have reached 4 continents and are already operating in 30 countries, 9 months after launch



Romanian robots Naratix have reached 4 continents and are already operating in 30 countries, 9 months after launch.

Naratix, the Romanian start-up which has revolutionized the e-commerce industry by developing five AI-powered robots, is now operating in 30 countries from 4 continents, 9 months after its launch. To date, the platform has processed over half a million products through seamless integration with (…)